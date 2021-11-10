The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup versus the South Alabama Jaguars (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.8 points per game, 12.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.1 points greater than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 58.0, 5.5 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

Appalachian State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers average 14.1 more points per game (36.2) than the Jaguars give up (22.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Mountaineers collect 463.9 yards per game, 144.0 more yards than the 319.9 the Jaguars allow per outing.

When Appalachian State picks up more than 319.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five fewer than the Jaguars have forced (18).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-5-0 this year.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 5.3 more points per game (28.6) than the Mountaineers give up (23.3).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Jaguars collect 33.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Mountaineers allow (357.3).

In games that South Alabama totals more than 357.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Jaguars have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (16).

Season Stats