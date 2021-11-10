Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) will battle the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of nine games this season.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 37.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.3 points.
  • The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers give up per outing (293.1).
  • In games that Arizona totals more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Panthers.
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 4-5-0 this year.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This season the Panthers average just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).
  • When Carolina puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, only 2.3 fewer than the 321.0 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Carolina totals more than 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four home games, Arizona has hit the over once.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • Carolina has hit the over once in four road games this season.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

