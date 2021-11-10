The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) will battle the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of nine games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.3 points.

The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers give up per outing (293.1).

In games that Arizona totals more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 4-5-0 this year.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Panthers average just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).

When Carolina puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, only 2.3 fewer than the 321.0 the Cardinals give up.

When Carolina totals more than 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more.

This year, in four home games, Arizona has hit the over once.

Cardinals home games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Carolina has hit the over once in four road games this season.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

