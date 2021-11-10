The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) have a Pac-12 matchup against the Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of eight times.

So far this season, 37.5% of Washington's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.5 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Sun Devils have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies allow per matchup (19.7).

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Sun Devils collect 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies allow per contest (336.2).

In games that Arizona State totals more than 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (14).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Huskies score just 1.8 more points per game (22.0) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.2).

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils give up (329.0).

When Washington churns out over 329.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).

Season Stats