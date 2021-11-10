Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of eight times.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Washington's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.5 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Sun Devils have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies allow per matchup (19.7).
- Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Sun Devils collect 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies allow per contest (336.2).
- In games that Arizona State totals more than 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (14).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Huskies score just 1.8 more points per game (22.0) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.2).
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils give up (329.0).
- When Washington churns out over 329.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Washington
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
428.8
Avg. Total Yards
332.1
329.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.2
18
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14