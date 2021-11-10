SEC foes will clash when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) face the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games this season.

In 44.4% of LSU's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Razorbacks put up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (27.8).

Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 457.2 yards per game, 59.9 more yards than the 397.3 the Tigers give up per contest.

In games that Arkansas churns out more than 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (12).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).

When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers average 372.6 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 351.2 the Razorbacks allow.

When LSU amasses more than 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.

Season Stats