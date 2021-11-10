Publish date:
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- In 44.4% of LSU's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Razorbacks put up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (27.8).
- Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 457.2 yards per game, 59.9 more yards than the 397.3 the Tigers give up per contest.
- In games that Arkansas churns out more than 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (12).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Tigers rack up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).
- When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers average 372.6 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 351.2 the Razorbacks allow.
- When LSU amasses more than 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|LSU
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.7
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
457.2
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
397.3
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
12