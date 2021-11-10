SEC opponents will clash when the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of nine games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 50 points in six of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.3, is 9.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.9 points above the 45.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 55.2 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

When Auburn puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (321.9).

In games that Auburn picks up over 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 5-4-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bulldogs score 28.0 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers surrender (19.8).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 19.8 points.

The Bulldogs collect 69.0 more yards per game (432.0) than the Tigers allow (363.0).

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 363.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).

Season Stats