Publish date:
Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of nine games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 50 points in six of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.3, is 9.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 4.9 points above the 45.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 55.2 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).
- When Auburn puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (321.9).
- In games that Auburn picks up over 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Mississippi State is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Bulldogs score 28.0 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers surrender (19.8).
- Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 69.0 more yards per game (432.0) than the Tigers allow (363.0).
- In games that Mississippi State picks up over 363.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Mississippi State
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
427.1
Avg. Total Yards
432.0
363.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.9
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
12