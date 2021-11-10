MAC opponents will meet when the Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-3, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Ball State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points only twice this season.

In 44.4% of Northern Illinois' games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 61.5.

Wednesday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 56.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 61.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 5.4 points above the 56.1 average total in Huskies games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cardinals rack up 8.6 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Huskies give up (33.8).

When Ball State puts up more than 33.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals average 344.4 yards per game, 105 fewer yards than the 449.4 the Huskies give up per matchup.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Huskies have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Huskies put up 4.1 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals surrender (27.6).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 27.6 points, it is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies average 23.5 more yards per game (424.6) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (401.1).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 401.1 yards.

The Huskies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats