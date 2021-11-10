Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over 46.5 points five of eight times.
  • Miami's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.8, is 1.7 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.8 points under the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 46.0 average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • In Baltimore's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins allow.
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.9 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 36.0 more yards per game (427.9) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (391.9).
  • When Baltimore amasses more than 391.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year the Dolphins put up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).
  • Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.
  • The Dolphins average 297.4 yards per game, 76.9 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Ravens allow.
  • In games that Miami churns out more than 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, in four home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • On the road, Baltimore has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • Baltimore has gone over the total once in three away games this year.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 48.2 points, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.