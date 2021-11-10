The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 46.5 points five of eight times.

Miami's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.8, is 1.7 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points under the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 46.0 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins allow.

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.9 points.

The Ravens rack up 36.0 more yards per game (427.9) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (391.9).

When Baltimore amasses more than 391.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year the Dolphins put up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Dolphins average 297.4 yards per game, 76.9 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Ravens allow.

In games that Miami churns out more than 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this season.

This season, in four home games, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins home games average 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Baltimore has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 7.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has gone over the total once in three away games this year.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 48.2 points, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.