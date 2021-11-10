The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of nine times.

Wyoming's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's total is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.3 points greater than the 42.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 59.4, 10.9 points above Friday's total of 48.5.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos put up 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys give up per matchup (21.3).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos average 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (324.8).

When Boise State piles up over 324.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Broncos allow.

Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys collect 348.0 yards per game, 50.8 fewer yards than the 398.8 the Broncos allow.

When Wyoming totals more than 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats