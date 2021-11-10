Publish date:
Boise State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of nine times.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Friday's total is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 6.3 points greater than the 42.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 59.4, 10.9 points above Friday's total of 48.5.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- In Boise State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Broncos put up 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys give up per matchup (21.3).
- Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.
- The Broncos average 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (324.8).
- When Boise State piles up over 324.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys rack up 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Broncos allow.
- Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
- The Cowboys collect 348.0 yards per game, 50.8 fewer yards than the 398.8 the Broncos allow.
- When Wyoming totals more than 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Wyoming
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
398.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.8
11
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11