AFC East rivals will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) battle the New York Jets (2-6).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.

New York's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.4, 1.9 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been favored by 12.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Bills score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets surrender (31.4).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Bills average 390.1 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 408.1 the Jets allow per matchup.

Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 408.1 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season the Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills allow (14.8).

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 14.8 points.

The Jets collect 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.

In games that New York churns out more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

This season, in three home games, New York has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Jets home games this season is 43.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 12.5-point favorites or more.

Buffalo has gone over the total twice in five away games this season.

Bills away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

