November 10, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East rivals will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) battle the New York Jets (2-6).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.4, 1.9 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills have been favored by 12.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Buffalo has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bills score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets surrender (31.4).
  • Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.
  • The Bills average 390.1 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 408.1 the Jets allow per matchup.
  • Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 408.1 yards.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jets.
  • New York has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This season the Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills allow (14.8).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 14.8 points.
  • The Jets collect 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.
  • In games that New York churns out more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
  • This season, in three home games, New York has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Jets home games this season is 43.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 12.5-point favorites or more.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total twice in five away games this season.
  • Bills away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

