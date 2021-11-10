MAC opponents will clash when the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 75 points only one time this season.

Kent State's games have gone over 75 points in three of nine chances this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 12.9 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 63.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 17.5 fewer than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Chippewas put up 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.9).

When Central Michigan records more than 34.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas average 52.5 fewer yards per game (442.8), than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (495.3).

In games that Central Michigan piles up more than 495.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 20 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

In Kent State's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Kent State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Golden Flashes put up 3.1 more points per game (31.7) than the Chippewas allow (28.6).

Kent State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Golden Flashes average 65.5 more yards per game (476.2) than the Chippewas give up (410.7).

In games that Kent State picks up over 410.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats