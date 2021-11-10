Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points in three of nine games this season.
- In 55.6% of South Florida's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 58.
- Friday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 63.4 points per game average.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 58 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Bulls games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 23.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Bearcats rack up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.3 points.
- The Bearcats average 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0), than the Bulls give up per outing (484.4).
- When Cincinnati picks up over 484.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Bulls have forced 13.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Bulls have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Bulls put up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats give up (14.9).
- When South Florida records more than 14.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Bulls collect 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats give up per outing (311.2).
- When South Florida piles up over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Bulls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 24 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|South Florida
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
360.6
311.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.4
13
Giveaways
15
24
Takeaways
13