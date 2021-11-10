AAC foes will do battle when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points in three of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of South Florida's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 58.

Friday's total is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 63.4 points per game average.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

Bearcats games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Bulls games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 23.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bearcats rack up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.3 points.

The Bearcats average 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0), than the Bulls give up per outing (484.4).

When Cincinnati picks up over 484.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Bulls have forced 13.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 5-4-0 this season.

The Bulls have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Bulls put up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats give up (14.9).

When South Florida records more than 14.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Bulls collect 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats give up per outing (311.2).

When South Florida piles up over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 24 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats