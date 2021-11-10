It'll be the Clemson Tigers (6-3) versus the UConn Huskies (1-8) in college football play at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Clemson vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of UConn's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.

The two teams combine to average 38.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 50 total in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 48.7 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 41 points or more.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per outing (36.0).

The Tigers rack up 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (437.4).

In games that Clemson totals more than 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (10) this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

UConn's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Huskies rack up 16.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.2 the Tigers surrender.

When UConn scores more than 16.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Huskies average 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up per outing (333.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).

Season Stats