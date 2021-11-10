Publish date:
Clemson vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of UConn's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.
- The two teams combine to average 38.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 50 total in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 48.7 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 41 points or more.
- Clemson has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per outing (36.0).
- The Tigers rack up 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (437.4).
- In games that Clemson totals more than 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (10) this season.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- UConn's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Huskies rack up 16.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.2 the Tigers surrender.
- When UConn scores more than 16.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Huskies average 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up per outing (333.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|UConn
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.2
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
330.1
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
333.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
12
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
10