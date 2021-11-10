The No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt opponents at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 52 points seven of eight times.

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 56.4 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 5-3-0 this season.

The Chanticleers are 5-2 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Chanticleers average 42.6 points per game, 13.5 more than the Panthers allow per matchup (29.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.1 points.

The Chanticleers average 73.5 more yards per game (497.2) than the Panthers allow per contest (423.7).

In games that Coastal Carolina amasses over 423.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have five turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (11).

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers score 5.8 more points per game (23.1) than the Chanticleers surrender (17.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.3 points.

The Panthers collect 378.2 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 320.9 the Chanticleers give up.

In games that Georgia State amasses over 320.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Chanticleers have forced (9).

Season Stats