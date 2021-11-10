The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 51.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.6, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys put up just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons surrender (27.5).

When Dallas scores more than 27.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.

When Dallas piles up over 360.5 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys allow (24.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).

In games that Atlanta picks up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater.

In three of four games at home this year, Dallas has gone over the total.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

In away games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

Atlanta has gone over the total in three of four road games this season.

The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

