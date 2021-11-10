Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 51.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.6, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons surrender (27.5).
  • When Dallas scores more than 27.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.
  • When Dallas piles up over 360.5 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys allow (24.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
  • The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys give up (371.5).
  • In games that Atlanta picks up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Dallas is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In three of four games at home this year, Dallas has gone over the total.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
  • In away games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total in three of four road games this season.
  • The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

