November 10, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (5-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in six of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 2.0 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Broncos put up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles give up (24.2).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
  • The Broncos average 345.9 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.1 the Eagles give up per outing.
  • When Denver amasses more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).
  • Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).
  • Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This season the Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).
  • Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it scores more than 17.0 points.
  • The Eagles collect 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up (321.8).
  • When Philadelphia churns out more than 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point favorites or more.
  • Denver has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In five road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 4.7 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

