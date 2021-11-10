The Denver Broncos (5-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in six of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 2.0 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Broncos put up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles give up (24.2).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Broncos average 345.9 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.1 the Eagles give up per outing.

When Denver amasses more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Eagles rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).

Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it scores more than 17.0 points.

The Eagles collect 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up (321.8).

When Philadelphia churns out more than 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

At home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point favorites or more.

Denver has gone over the total once in four home games this season.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In five road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over three times.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 4.7 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

