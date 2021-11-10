C-USA foes will clash when the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of nine games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 48 points in seven of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points under the 51.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 48-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida Atlantic has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Owls average 28.3 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per contest the Monarchs surrender.

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Owls collect 422.4 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 363.4 the Monarchs give up per matchup.

In games that Florida Atlantic totals more than 363.4 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Monarchs have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Monarchs score 25.8 points per game, 3.6 more than the Owls surrender (22.2).

When Old Dominion scores more than 22.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Monarchs average just 10.7 fewer yards per game (377.3) than the Owls give up (388.0).

In games that Old Dominion churns out over 388.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (14).

Season Stats