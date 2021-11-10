The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in three chances).

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos allow (26.1).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 467.8 yards per game, 124.1 more yards than the 343.7 the Lobos give up per matchup.

In games that Fresno State totals over 343.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this year New Mexico has one win against the spread.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Lobos rack up 14.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (22.7).

When New Mexico records more than 22.7 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos rack up 100.2 fewer yards per game (258.9) than the Bulldogs give up (359.1).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats