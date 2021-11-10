Publish date:
Georgia vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- So far this season, 77.8% of Tennessee's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.
- The two teams combine to score 76.6 points per game, 20.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 21.2 points greater than the 34.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 49.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56-point total for this game is 6.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers give up (28.2).
- Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.
- The Bulldogs collect only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0), than the Volunteers allow per outing (418.0).
- When Georgia churns out more than 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers rack up 31.6 more points per game (38.2) than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 6.6 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (232.4).
- When Tennessee picks up over 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.2
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
430.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.6
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.0
11
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
11