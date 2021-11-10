SEC foes will clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

So far this season, 77.8% of Tennessee's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.

The two teams combine to score 76.6 points per game, 20.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 21.2 points greater than the 34.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 49.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 6.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in five chances).

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers give up (28.2).

Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0), than the Volunteers allow per outing (418.0).

When Georgia churns out more than 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Volunteers rack up 31.6 more points per game (38.2) than the Bulldogs allow (6.6).

When Tennessee puts up more than 6.6 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (232.4).

When Tennessee picks up over 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats