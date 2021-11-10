ACC rivals will clash when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) face the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 0.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.8, 5.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles allow (18.8).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 18.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 75.2 more yards per game (409.0) than the Eagles give up per matchup (333.8).

In games that Georgia Tech amasses over 333.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 4-4-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Eagles put up 24.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Yellow Jackets allow (29.0).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Eagles average 89.7 fewer yards per game (353.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (442.8).

In games that Boston College amasses over 442.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have 12 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats