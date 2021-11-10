The Green Bay Packers (7-2) and Seattle Seahawks (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only twice this year.

Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 4.8 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 8-1-0 this season.

The Packers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Packers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per contest the Seahawks allow.

Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.

The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks allow per outing.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 5-4-0 this season.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This season the Seahawks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).

When Seattle puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers allow (321.2).

In games that Seattle churns out over 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In three home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.

This season, in four road games, Seattle has hit the over once.

This season, Seahawks away games average 49.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

