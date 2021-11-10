Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) and Seattle Seahawks (3-5) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only twice this year.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's total is 4.8 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 48.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 8-1-0 this season.
  • The Packers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Packers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per contest the Seahawks allow.
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks allow per outing.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 5-4-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • This season the Seahawks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).
  • When Seattle puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers allow (321.2).
  • In games that Seattle churns out over 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In three home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • In away games, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in four road games, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 49.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

