Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 9.1 points fewer than the 66.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels allow (33.9).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 30.2 fewer yards per game (400.0) than the Rebels give up per contest (430.2).
- In games that Hawaii totals over 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (13).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Rebels rack up 20.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).
- The Rebels collect 296.7 yards per game, 141.0 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
- This year the Rebels have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|UNLV
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
400.0
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
437.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.2
24
Giveaways
15
21
Takeaways
13