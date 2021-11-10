MWC rivals will do battle when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 0-0 MWC) face the UNLV Rebels (1-8, 0-0 MWC) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 9.1 points fewer than the 66.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels allow (33.9).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 30.2 fewer yards per game (400.0) than the Rebels give up per contest (430.2).

In games that Hawaii totals over 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (13).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Rebels rack up 20.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).

The Rebels collect 296.7 yards per game, 141.0 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Rainbow Warriors allow.

This year the Rebels have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (21).

