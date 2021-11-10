Publish date:
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
- Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.3 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 0.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The 54.5 total in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Owls games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cougars score 39.1 points per game, comparable to the 36.8 per matchup the Owls give up.
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0), than the Owls allow per contest (390.2).
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up more than 390.2 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Owls rack up 18.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (22.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Owls rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars give up per matchup (300.7).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 300.7 yards.
- The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Temple
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
304.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
11