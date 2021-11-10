The No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) and Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC foes at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 59 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 0.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5 total in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Owls games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Cougars score 39.1 points per game, comparable to the 36.8 per matchup the Owls give up.

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.

The Cougars rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0), than the Owls allow per contest (390.2).

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up more than 390.2 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Owls rack up 18.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (22.2).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Owls rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars give up per matchup (300.7).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 300.7 yards.

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats