The Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Rutgers' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 42.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.2 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.

Hoosiers games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 10.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 42-point total for this game is 5.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Hoosiers average 20.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (24.9).

Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.

The Hoosiers collect 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (385.2).

When Indiana amasses more than 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Scarlet Knights put up 10.0 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers give up (31.3).

When Rutgers records more than 31.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (383.0).

When Rutgers picks up over 383.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

