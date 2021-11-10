Publish date:
Indiana vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Rutgers' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 42.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 14.2 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.
- Hoosiers games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 10.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42-point total for this game is 5.2 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Hoosiers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Hoosiers average 20.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (24.9).
- Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.
- The Hoosiers collect 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (385.2).
- When Indiana amasses more than 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Indiana at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up 10.0 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers give up (31.3).
- When Rutgers records more than 31.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (383.0).
- When Rutgers picks up over 383.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Rutgers
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards
327.2
383.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.2
13
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
11