November 10, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South rivals.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 47.5 points six of 10 times.
  • In 37.5% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-3-0 this year.
  • The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Colts average 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.1 per outing the Jaguars give up.
  • Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
  • The Colts rack up 371.0 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per outing.
  • In games that Indianapolis totals over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • This season the Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts give up (23.7).
  • The Jaguars rack up 332.9 yards per game, 34.3 fewer yards than the 367.2 the Colts give up.
  • When Jacksonville picks up more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In five games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.
  • Colts home games this season average 47.5 total points, equal to this outing's over/under.
  • Away from home, Jacksonville has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in three away games this year.
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

