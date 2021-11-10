The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 47.5 points six of 10 times.

In 37.5% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 7-3-0 this year.

The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Colts average 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.1 per outing the Jaguars give up.

Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.

The Colts rack up 371.0 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per outing.

In games that Indianapolis totals over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts give up (23.7).

The Jaguars rack up 332.9 yards per game, 34.3 fewer yards than the 367.2 the Colts give up.

When Jacksonville picks up more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home this year.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.

In five games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total three times.

Colts home games this season average 47.5 total points, equal to this outing's over/under.

Away from home, Jacksonville has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in three away games this year.

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.