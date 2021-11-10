Publish date:
Iowa vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in five of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 44.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 13.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 299.2 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 298.9 the Golden Gophers allow per outing.
- When Iowa picks up more than 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Golden Gophers rack up 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes allow (15.7).
- Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.7 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (304.6).
- When Minnesota amasses more than 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Minnesota
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
299.2
Avg. Total Yards
361.0
304.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
12
Giveaways
10
23
Takeaways
11