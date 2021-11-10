Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs when the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) clash.

Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 44.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 13.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 299.2 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 298.9 the Golden Gophers allow per outing.

When Iowa picks up more than 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes allow (15.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (304.6).

When Minnesota amasses more than 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats