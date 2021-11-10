Big 12 rivals will battle when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 58.5 points three of eight times.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.3 points more than the 51.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 60.6 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones score just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders allow (33.0).

Iowa State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.0 points.

The Cyclones collect 30.9 more yards per game (433.6) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (402.7).

In games that Iowa State totals more than 402.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year the Red Raiders score 14.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Cyclones surrender (18.2).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 430.7 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 281.7 the Cyclones allow.

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out more than 281.7 yards.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Cyclones' takeaways (11).

Season Stats