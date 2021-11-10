Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) take on the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has grabbed 56 passes (on 78 targets) for 496 yards (55.1 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Waddle has been the target of 78 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
  • Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 296.6 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Waddle caught eight passes for 83 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three games, Waddle has totaled 195 yards on 19 catches, averaging 65.0 yards per game on 29 targets.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

78

21.7%

56

496

3

8

24.2%

Mike Gesicki

63

17.5%

44

529

2

3

9.1%

DeVante Parker

43

12.0%

25

327

1

2

6.1%

Myles Gaskin

46

12.8%

37

188

3

6

18.2%

