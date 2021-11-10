Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Jaylen Waddle ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) take on the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has grabbed 56 passes (on 78 targets) for 496 yards (55.1 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Waddle has been the target of 78 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 296.6 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Waddle caught eight passes for 83 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three games, Waddle has totaled 195 yards on 19 catches, averaging 65.0 yards per game on 29 targets.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 78 21.7% 56 496 3 8 24.2% Mike Gesicki 63 17.5% 44 529 2 3 9.1% DeVante Parker 43 12.0% 25 327 1 2 6.1% Myles Gaskin 46 12.8% 37 188 3 6 18.2%

