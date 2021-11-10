Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has grabbed 56 passes (on 78 targets) for 496 yards (55.1 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Waddle has been the target of 78 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
- Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The 296.6 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Waddle caught eight passes for 83 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three games, Waddle has totaled 195 yards on 19 catches, averaging 65.0 yards per game on 29 targets.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
78
21.7%
56
496
3
8
24.2%
Mike Gesicki
63
17.5%
44
529
2
3
9.1%
DeVante Parker
43
12.0%
25
327
1
2
6.1%
Myles Gaskin
46
12.8%
37
188
3
6
18.2%
