AFC West rivals will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in six of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Las Vegas' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 52.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points above Sunday's total of 52.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Chiefs rack up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders allow (23.6).

When Kansas City puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs collect 51.7 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (340.4).

Kansas City is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 340.4 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Raiders put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs give up.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (381.4).

In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Raiders have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, Las Vegas has hit the over in three of four games at home.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (52).

