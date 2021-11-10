Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West rivals will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • In 50% of Las Vegas' games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 52.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 1.8 points above Sunday's total of 52.
  • The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Chiefs rack up just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders allow (23.6).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs collect 51.7 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (340.4).
  • Kansas City is 2-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 340.4 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Las Vegas is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (381.4).
  • In games that Las Vegas piles up more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This season the Raiders have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, Las Vegas has hit the over in three of four games at home.
  • The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (52).

