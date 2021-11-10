The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of West Virginia's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 8.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 5.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Wildcats average 28.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers surrender per outing (23.0).

Kansas State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Wildcats average 378.7 yards per game, 22.5 more yards than the 356.2 the Mountaineers allow per outing.

In games that Kansas State picks up more than 356.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-4-0 this season.

This year, the Mountaineers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Mountaineers average 5.1 more points per game (26.7) than the Wildcats give up (21.6).

West Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Mountaineers average 373.3 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 340.3 the Wildcats allow.

When West Virginia picks up more than 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats