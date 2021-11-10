SEC rivals will meet when the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 59 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-3-0 this season.

This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.6 points.

The Wildcats average 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores give up per matchup.

In games that Kentucky totals more than 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (13).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Commodores rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Wildcats allow (23.4).

When Vanderbilt records more than 23.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores rack up 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (349.4).

In games that Vanderbilt amasses more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Season Stats