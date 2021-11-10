Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 43.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the total in this contest.
- The 59 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores give up per matchup.
- In games that Kentucky totals more than 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Commodores rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Wildcats allow (23.4).
- When Vanderbilt records more than 23.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Commodores rack up 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (349.4).
- In games that Vanderbilt amasses more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.9
23.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
392.3
Avg. Total Yards
301.2
349.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.7
16
Giveaways
16
5
Takeaways
13