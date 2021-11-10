Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami

Author:

Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) square off in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Jackson has racked up 2,209 passing yards (276.1 yards per game) while going 173-for-266 (65% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's added 600 rushing yards on 97 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 75.0 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jackson recorded 324 passing yards, 95.5 yards above his over/under for Thursday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins are conceding 296.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jackson threw for 266 yards while completing 65.9% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He added 21 carries for 120 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
  • Jackson has racked up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage this year (61-of-99) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 41 times for 259 yards, averaging 86.3 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

69

24.9%

46

682

6

7

21.9%

Mark Andrews

61

22.0%

42

560

3

7

21.9%

Sammy Watkins

32

11.6%

18

292

0

2

6.2%

