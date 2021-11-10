Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Jackson has racked up 2,209 passing yards (276.1 yards per game) while going 173-for-266 (65% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's added 600 rushing yards on 97 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 75.0 yards per game.
- The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jackson has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Miami
- In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jackson recorded 324 passing yards, 95.5 yards above his over/under for Thursday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins are conceding 296.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jackson threw for 266 yards while completing 65.9% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He added 21 carries for 120 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
- Jackson has racked up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage this year (61-of-99) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 41 times for 259 yards, averaging 86.3 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
69
24.9%
46
682
6
7
21.9%
Mark Andrews
61
22.0%
42
560
3
7
21.9%
Sammy Watkins
32
11.6%
18
292
0
2
6.2%
Powered By Data Skrive