Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) square off in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Jackson has racked up 2,209 passing yards (276.1 yards per game) while going 173-for-266 (65% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's added 600 rushing yards on 97 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 51.7% passing plays and 48.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Miami

In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jackson recorded 324 passing yards, 95.5 yards above his over/under for Thursday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are conceding 296.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jackson threw for 266 yards while completing 65.9% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

He added 21 carries for 120 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Jackson has racked up 690 passing yards (230.0 per game) and has a 61.6% completion percentage this year (61-of-99) while throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 41 times for 259 yards, averaging 86.3 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 69 24.9% 46 682 6 7 21.9% Mark Andrews 61 22.0% 42 560 3 7 21.9% Sammy Watkins 32 11.6% 18 292 0 2 6.2%

