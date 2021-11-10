An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) taking on the Minnesota Vikings (3-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Minnesota's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 3.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.6 points above the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Chargers have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).

When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9) than the Vikings allow per outing (383.6).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 383.6 yards.

The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 11 takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers give up (25.1).

Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.

The Vikings collect 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.

In games that Minnesota totals more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, in four home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, on the road.

On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Minnesota has hit the over in all four of their road games this season.

The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

