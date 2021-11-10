Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 10 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) taking on the Minnesota Vikings (3-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 3.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
  • Chargers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 52.5 over/under in this game is 2.6 points above the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • This season, the Chargers have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 23.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9) than the Vikings allow per outing (383.6).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 383.6 yards.
  • The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 11 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Vikings.
  • Minnesota has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers give up (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.
  • The Vikings collect 385.1 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 358.6 the Chargers give up.
  • In games that Minnesota totals more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • At home, the Chargers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in four home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Chargers home games this season is 51.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
  • Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, on the road.
  • On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Minnesota has hit the over in all four of their road games this season.
  • The average total in Vikings away games this season is 48.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.