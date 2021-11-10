NFC West opponents will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 50% of San Francisco's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 49.

Monday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.9 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Rams average 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).

When Los Angeles scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams average 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).

Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team churns out more than 338.1 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).

When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.

In games that San Francisco totals over 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Rams have forced 14 turnovers.

Home and road insights

San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall, at home this year.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.

In five games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

In away games, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 5-0 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 4-point favorites or more.

In five road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.