November 10, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West opponents will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
  • In 50% of San Francisco's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 49.
  • Monday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 1.9 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Rams average 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Rams average 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per outing (338.1).
  • Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team churns out more than 338.1 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
  • San Francisco has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams surrender (21.8).
  • When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams give up.
  • In games that San Francisco totals over 348.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Rams have forced 14 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall, at home this year.
  • The 49ers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In five games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • 49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 5-0 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 4-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49).

