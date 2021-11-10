Sun Belt foes will battle when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

Troy's games have gone over 48 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 57 points per game average.

The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

In Louisiana's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in seven chances).

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on only one of nine set point totals (11.1%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns score 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans surrender (21.8).

Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per matchup (316.2).

When Louisiana piles up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Troy's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Trojans put up 7.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.0).

Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (10).

Season Stats