Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- Troy's games have gone over 48 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 57 points per game average.
- The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.3 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in seven chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on only one of nine set point totals (11.1%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns score 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans surrender (21.8).
- Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per matchup (316.2).
- When Louisiana piles up more than 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Troy's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Trojans put up 7.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.0).
- Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.
- The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.
- Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Troy
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.8
425.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.2
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
8
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
20