C-USA foes will meet when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 57 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.0 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-6-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per contest the 49ers surrender.

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7), than the 49ers allow per matchup (449.9).

In games that Louisiana Tech totals over 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-3-1 this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the 49ers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs give up (34.0).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 34.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 54.4 fewer yards per game (383.0) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (437.4).

In games that Charlotte churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the 49ers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats