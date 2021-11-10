Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57 points in six of nine games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 57 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.0 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs average 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per contest the 49ers surrender.
- When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7), than the 49ers allow per matchup (449.9).
- In games that Louisiana Tech totals over 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (11).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-3-1 this season.
- The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the 49ers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs give up (34.0).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 34.0 points.
- The 49ers rack up 54.4 fewer yards per game (383.0) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (437.4).
- In games that Charlotte churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the 49ers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Charlotte
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
380.7
Avg. Total Yards
383.0
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
14
Giveaways
13
16
Takeaways
11