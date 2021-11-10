ACC rivals will clash when the Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.6, 5.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 4-4-0 this year.

This season, the Cardinals have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange surrender per outing (22.6).

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.

The Cardinals collect 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange allow per contest (316.8).

When Louisville churns out more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-1-0 this year.

This year, the Orange have won against the spread in each of their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Orange score just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals allow (27.4).

When Syracuse records more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange average only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (407.6).

In games that Syracuse churns out more than 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats