Louisville vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 58.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.6, 5.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisville is 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Cardinals have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange surrender per outing (22.6).
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.
- The Cardinals collect 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange allow per contest (316.8).
- When Louisville churns out more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-1-0 this year.
- This year, the Orange have won against the spread in each of their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Orange score just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals allow (27.4).
- When Syracuse records more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange average only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (407.6).
- In games that Syracuse churns out more than 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Orange have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Syracuse
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.8
12
Giveaways
9
12
Takeaways
6