Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player props available for Mark Andrews ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) play the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has put up 560 yards (on 42 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and is averaging 70.0 yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 61 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.
  • Andrews (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 51.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his one matchup against the Dolphins, Andrews' 108 receiving yards total is 58.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (49.5).
  • Andrews caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.
  • The 296.7 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up five catches for 44 yards.
  • Andrews has totaled 160 receiving yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets over his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

61

22.0%

42

560

3

7

21.9%

Marquise Brown

69

24.9%

46

682

6

7

21.9%

Sammy Watkins

32

11.6%

18

292

0

2

6.2%

Rashod Bateman

20

7.2%

12

161

0

1

3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive