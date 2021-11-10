Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has put up 560 yards (on 42 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and is averaging 70.0 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 61 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.
- Andrews (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 51.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his one matchup against the Dolphins, Andrews' 108 receiving yards total is 58.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (49.5).
- Andrews caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.
- The 296.7 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up five catches for 44 yards.
- Andrews has totaled 160 receiving yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets over his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
61
22.0%
42
560
3
7
21.9%
Marquise Brown
69
24.9%
46
682
6
7
21.9%
Sammy Watkins
32
11.6%
18
292
0
2
6.2%
Rashod Bateman
20
7.2%
12
161
0
1
3.1%
