There will be player props available for Mark Andrews ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) play the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has put up 560 yards (on 42 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and is averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 61 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 22.0% of the target share.

Andrews (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 51.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

In his one matchup against the Dolphins, Andrews' 108 receiving yards total is 58.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game (49.5).

Andrews caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.

The 296.7 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up five catches for 44 yards.

Andrews has totaled 160 receiving yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 23 targets over his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 61 22.0% 42 560 3 7 21.9% Marquise Brown 69 24.9% 46 682 6 7 21.9% Sammy Watkins 32 11.6% 18 292 0 2 6.2% Rashod Bateman 20 7.2% 12 161 0 1 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive