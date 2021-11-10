Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has 46 catches (69 targets) and a team-high 682 receiving yards (85.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 69 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 51.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Brown totaled 147 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 90.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 296.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Brown was targeted 12 times and picked up 116 yards on nine receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Brown has 18 receptions (31 targets) for 231 yards and one touchdown, averaging 77.0 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
69
24.9%
46
682
6
7
21.9%
Mark Andrews
61
22.0%
42
560
3
7
21.9%
Sammy Watkins
32
11.6%
18
292
0
2
6.2%
Rashod Bateman
20
7.2%
12
161
0
1
3.1%
