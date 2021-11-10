Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Marquise Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 46 catches (69 targets) and a team-high 682 receiving yards (85.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 69 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 51.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Brown totaled 147 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 90.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 296.7 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Brown was targeted 12 times and picked up 116 yards on nine receptions.

Over his last three outings, Brown has 18 receptions (31 targets) for 231 yards and one touchdown, averaging 77.0 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 69 24.9% 46 682 6 7 21.9% Mark Andrews 61 22.0% 42 560 3 7 21.9% Sammy Watkins 32 11.6% 18 292 0 2 6.2% Rashod Bateman 20 7.2% 12 161 0 1 3.1%

