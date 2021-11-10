Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Baltimore vs. Miami

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Marquise Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has 46 catches (69 targets) and a team-high 682 receiving yards (85.3 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 69 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 21.9% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 51.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Brown totaled 147 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 90.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 296.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Dolphins defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Brown was targeted 12 times and picked up 116 yards on nine receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has 18 receptions (31 targets) for 231 yards and one touchdown, averaging 77.0 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

69

24.9%

46

682

6

7

21.9%

Mark Andrews

61

22.0%

42

560

3

7

21.9%

Sammy Watkins

32

11.6%

18

292

0

2

6.2%

Rashod Bateman

20

7.2%

12

161

0

1

3.1%

