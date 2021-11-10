The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) and UAB Blazers (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) will face each other in clash of C-USA foes at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

Odds for Marshall vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

Marshall's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of nine times.

UAB's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd average 36.0 points per game, 13.7 more than the Blazers surrender per matchup (22.3).

When Marshall puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 496.8 yards per game, 169.7 more yards than the 327.1 the Blazers give up per contest.

When Marshall picks up more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Blazers' takeaways (15).

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Blazers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5 points or more.

UAB has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Blazers rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.0).

When UAB scores more than 19.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Blazers rack up per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (385.8).

In games that UAB picks up over 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).

