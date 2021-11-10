Publish date:
Marshall vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of nine times.
- UAB's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd average 36.0 points per game, 13.7 more than the Blazers surrender per matchup (22.3).
- When Marshall puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 496.8 yards per game, 169.7 more yards than the 327.1 the Blazers give up per contest.
- When Marshall picks up more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Blazers' takeaways (15).
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Blazers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- UAB has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Blazers rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.0).
- When UAB scores more than 19.0 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Blazers rack up per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (385.8).
- In games that UAB picks up over 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|UAB
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
496.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
385.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
327.1
20
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
15