The Memphis Tigers (5-4, 0-0 AAC) and East Carolina Pirates (5-4, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC rivals at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Memphis' games this season have gone over 59 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 33.3% of East Carolina's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points more than the 53.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.

The 58.6 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Memphis has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates surrender (24.0).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates allow per matchup (396.6).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 396.6 yards.

The Tigers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

In East Carolina's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Pirates are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Pirates rack up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers allow.

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.1 points.

The Pirates collect 428.1 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 400.1 the Tigers give up.

In games that East Carolina amasses more than 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats