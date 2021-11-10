Publish date:
Memphis vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis' games this season have gone over 59 points five of eight times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of East Carolina's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.9 points more than the 53.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 59.
- The 58.6 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Memphis has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates surrender (24.0).
- Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates allow per matchup (396.6).
- Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 396.6 yards.
- The Tigers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- In East Carolina's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Pirates are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Pirates rack up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers allow.
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.1 points.
- The Pirates collect 428.1 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 400.1 the Tigers give up.
- In games that East Carolina amasses more than 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|East Carolina
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
30.6
29.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
461.7
Avg. Total Yards
428.1
400.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
16
Giveaways
18
7
Takeaways
18