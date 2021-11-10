ACC foes will do battle when the Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) meet the Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 61 points five of nine times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Florida State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 61 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.6 points more than the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes score 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles surrender per matchup (27.0).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles give up per outing (388.8).

In games that Miami picks up more than 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Seminoles have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Seminoles score 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 the Hurricanes surrender.

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Seminoles rack up 26.8 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Hurricanes give up (405.2).

In games that Florida State amasses over 405.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats