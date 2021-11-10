Publish date:
Miami vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 61 points five of nine times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Florida State's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 61.
- This season, the two teams have combined to average 61 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.6 points more than the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- In Miami's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes score 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles surrender per matchup (27.0).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Hurricanes average 65.2 more yards per game (454.0) than the Seminoles give up per outing (388.8).
- In games that Miami picks up more than 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This season, the Seminoles have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Seminoles score 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 the Hurricanes surrender.
- Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.4 points.
- The Seminoles rack up 26.8 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Hurricanes give up (405.2).
- In games that Florida State amasses over 405.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Florida State
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.1
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
454.0
Avg. Total Yards
378.4
405.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.8
14
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
13