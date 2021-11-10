Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.4 points greater than the 53.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Spartans games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Spartans put up 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins surrender per contest (30.4).
- Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Spartans rack up 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (404.8).
- Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 404.8 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13 points or more.
- Maryland's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Terrapins average 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.7).
- When Maryland records more than 22.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans allow per contest (443.2).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 443.2 yards.
- This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Maryland
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
446.4
Avg. Total Yards
429.8
443.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
404.8
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
7