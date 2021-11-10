Big Ten foes will clash when the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points greater than the 53.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Spartans games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans put up 34.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the Terrapins surrender per contest (30.4).

Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Spartans rack up 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (404.8).

Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 404.8 yards.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13 points or more.

Maryland's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Terrapins average 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.7).

When Maryland records more than 22.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins average just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans allow per contest (443.2).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 443.2 yards.

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats