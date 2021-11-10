The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup against the Florida International Panthers (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.6 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Blue Raiders average 8.6 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Panthers surrender (37.8).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.8 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 151.5 fewer yards per game (342.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (493.7).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Florida International's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers score 5.5 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Blue Raiders surrender (28.8).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.8 points.

The Panthers rack up only 12.9 more yards per game (401.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (388.9).

When Florida International churns out over 388.9 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

Season Stats