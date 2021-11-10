Mike Gesicki will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (2-7) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) meet in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has racked up 44 receptions for 529 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 58.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 17.5% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Gesicki put up 31 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.

The 296.6 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Gesicki caught four passes for 54 yards while being targeted eight times.

Gesicki has racked up 187 yards in his last three games (62.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 balls on 20 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 63 17.5% 44 529 2 3 9.1% Jaylen Waddle 78 21.7% 56 496 3 8 24.2% DeVante Parker 43 12.0% 25 327 1 2 6.1% Myles Gaskin 46 12.8% 37 188 3 6 18.2%

