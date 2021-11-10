Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Author:

Mike Gesicki will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (2-7) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) meet in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has racked up 44 receptions for 529 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 58.8 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.5% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Gesicki put up 31 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
  • The 296.6 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Gesicki caught four passes for 54 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Gesicki has racked up 187 yards in his last three games (62.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 balls on 20 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

63

17.5%

44

529

2

3

9.1%

Jaylen Waddle

78

21.7%

56

496

3

8

24.2%

DeVante Parker

43

12.0%

25

327

1

2

6.1%

Myles Gaskin

46

12.8%

37

188

3

6

18.2%

Powered By Data Skrive