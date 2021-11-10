Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has racked up 44 receptions for 529 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 58.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.5% of the 359 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Gesicki put up 31 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
- The 296.6 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Gesicki caught four passes for 54 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Gesicki has racked up 187 yards in his last three games (62.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 balls on 20 targets.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
63
17.5%
44
529
2
3
9.1%
Jaylen Waddle
78
21.7%
56
496
3
8
24.2%
DeVante Parker
43
12.0%
25
327
1
2
6.1%
Myles Gaskin
46
12.8%
37
188
3
6
18.2%
