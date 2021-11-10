SEC opponents will clash when the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Missouri's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of nine times.

In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.

The 60.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered the spread once this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in five chances.

Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 31.6 points per game, 7.9 more than the Gamecocks allow per contest (23.7).

When Missouri records more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers collect 89.0 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (344.9).

When Missouri amasses more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Gamecocks average 23.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (36.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 36.8 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers give up per contest (478.8).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

