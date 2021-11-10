Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Missouri vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will clash when the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of nine times.
  • In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 60.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
  • Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Missouri has covered the spread once this season.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in five chances.
  • Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers average 31.6 points per game, 7.9 more than the Gamecocks allow per contest (23.7).
  • When Missouri records more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Tigers collect 89.0 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (344.9).
  • When Missouri amasses more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .
  • South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Gamecocks average 23.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (36.8).
  • South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 36.8 points.
  • The Gamecocks rack up 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers give up per contest (478.8).
  • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats

MissouriStatsSouth Carolina

31.6

Avg. Points Scored

23.0

36.8

Avg. Points Allowed

23.7

433.9

Avg. Total Yards

344.0

478.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

344.9

8

Giveaways

17

12

Takeaways

19