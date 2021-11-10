Publish date:
Missouri vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of nine times.
- In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.
- The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the total in this contest.
- The 60.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 61.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread once this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in five chances.
- Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 31.6 points per game, 7.9 more than the Gamecocks allow per contest (23.7).
- When Missouri records more than 23.7 points, it is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers collect 89.0 more yards per game (433.9) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (344.9).
- When Missouri amasses more than 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Gamecocks average 23.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (36.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 36.8 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up 134.8 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Tigers give up per contest (478.8).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
433.9
Avg. Total Yards
344.0
478.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.9
8
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
19