In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Myles Gaskin for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) meet the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has run for a team-leading 313 yards on 86 carries (34.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

He's also caught 37 passes for 188 yards (20.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

He has handled 86, or 44.8%, of his team's 192 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his only career matchups, Gaskin had zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

The Ravens allow 91.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

The Ravens have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Texans, Gaskin carried the ball 20 times for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 23 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 137 yards (45.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 13 catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 86 44.8% 313 1 12 37.5% 3.6 Malcolm Brown 33 17.2% 125 1 7 21.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 39 20.3% 103 0 3 9.4% 2.6 Jacoby Brissett 17 8.9% 64 1 3 9.4% 3.8

