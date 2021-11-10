Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
BETTING
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Myles Gaskin for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) meet the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has run for a team-leading 313 yards on 86 carries (34.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 37 passes for 188 yards (20.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 86, or 44.8%, of his team's 192 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his only career matchups, Gaskin had zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens allow 91.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Ravens have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Texans, Gaskin carried the ball 20 times for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 23 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 137 yards (45.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 13 catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

86

44.8%

313

1

12

37.5%

3.6

Malcolm Brown

33

17.2%

125

1

7

21.9%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

39

20.3%

103

0

3

9.4%

2.6

Jacoby Brissett

17

8.9%

64

1

3

9.4%

3.8

