Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Miami vs. Baltimore
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has run for a team-leading 313 yards on 86 carries (34.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- He's also caught 37 passes for 188 yards (20.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He has handled 86, or 44.8%, of his team's 192 rushing attempts this season.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his only career matchups, Gaskin had zero rushing yards versus the Ravens, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- The Ravens allow 91.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- The Ravens have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 20th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Texans, Gaskin carried the ball 20 times for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on 23 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 137 yards (45.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 13 catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
86
44.8%
313
1
12
37.5%
3.6
Malcolm Brown
33
17.2%
125
1
7
21.9%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
39
20.3%
103
0
3
9.4%
2.6
Jacoby Brissett
17
8.9%
64
1
3
9.4%
3.8
