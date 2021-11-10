Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (5-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Cleveland Browns (5-4) in Week 10.

Odds for Patriots vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Cleveland's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.
  • Sunday's total is 5.5 points lower than the two team's combined 50.5 points per game average.
  • The 40.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.
  • Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New England is 5-4-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots score 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns give up (21.8).
  • New England is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots collect 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns give up per contest (309.7).
  • In games that New England churns out more than 309.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Browns.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Browns have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Browns rack up 6.0 more points per game (24.9) than the Patriots give up (18.9).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
  • The Browns rack up 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (340.3).
  • Cleveland is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 340.3 yards.
  • This season the Browns have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • New England has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This season, in five home games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, in away games.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total in three of four away games this season.
  • This season, Browns away games average 50.1 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

