Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points only twice this year.
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.7, is 7.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- The 64.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Fighting Irish are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers allow (30.8).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.2).
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- In Virginia's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Cavaliers score 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (22.4).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (371.1).
- Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 371.1 yards.
- This season the Cavaliers have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Virginia
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
393.7
Avg. Total Yards
544.9
371.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
466.2
11
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
9