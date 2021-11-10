The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) hit the field against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) in college football action at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have scored at least 64.5 points only twice this year.

Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.7, is 7.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

The 64.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 6-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Irish are 3-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers allow (30.8).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.2).

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (9).

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Cavaliers score 38.9 points per game, 16.5 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (22.4).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Cavaliers collect 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (371.1).

Virginia is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 371.1 yards.

This season the Cavaliers have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).

Season Stats