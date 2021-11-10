The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten rivals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in five of nine games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 24.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 63.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 62 total in this game is 9.6 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS when favored by 20 points or more this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Buckeyes average 44.9 points per game, 26.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per outing (18.4).

When Ohio State puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (329.8).

When Ohio State amasses over 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Boilermakers put up 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).

Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Boilermakers average 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up per matchup (356.4).

In games that Purdue totals over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (15).

