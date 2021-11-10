Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in five of nine games this season.
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 24.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 63.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 62 total in this game is 9.6 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS when favored by 20 points or more this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Buckeyes average 44.9 points per game, 26.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per outing (18.4).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes average 212.0 more yards per game (541.8) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (329.8).
- When Ohio State amasses over 329.8 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This season the Boilermakers put up 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).
- Purdue is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.
- The Boilermakers average 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up per matchup (356.4).
- In games that Purdue totals over 356.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Purdue
44.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.4
541.8
Avg. Total Yards
409.7
356.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
329.8
8
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
14