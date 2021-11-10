Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) battle the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • Baylor's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 79.2 points per game, 16.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 17.7 points greater than the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Oklahoma is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Sooners average 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears allow (20.6).
  • Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
  • The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (365.4).
  • In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
  • Baylor has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Baylor's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bears average 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners allow (24.2).
  • Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
  • The Bears collect 457.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 381.6 the Sooners allow.
  • Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 381.6 yards.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats

OklahomaStatsBaylor

42.9

Avg. Points Scored

36.3

24.2

Avg. Points Allowed

20.6

477.0

Avg. Total Yards

457.4

381.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.4

8

Giveaways

9

15

Takeaways

14