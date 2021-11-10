Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 79.2 points per game, 16.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 17.7 points greater than the 44.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 10.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Sooners average 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears allow (20.6).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
- The Sooners rack up 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (365.4).
- In games that Oklahoma picks up more than 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Baylor's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears average 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners allow (24.2).
- Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
- The Bears collect 457.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 381.6 the Sooners allow.
- Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 381.6 yards.
- The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Baylor
42.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
477.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.4
381.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.4
8
Giveaways
9
15
Takeaways
14